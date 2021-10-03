Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.85 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

