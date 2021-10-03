Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

