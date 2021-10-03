Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $6,928,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.