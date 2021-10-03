Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 279 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 660,416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 376,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

