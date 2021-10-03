Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $12,217,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

