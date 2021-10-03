Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

