Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

