Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 35,875 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

JKF opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

