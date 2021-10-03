Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $180.28 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

