Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,135 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

