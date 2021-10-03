Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

