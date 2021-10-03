Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 72.0% in September

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CGECF stock remained flat at $$71.93 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

