Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

