CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

