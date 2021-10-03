Close Brothers Group plc Announces Dividend of $1.63 (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.6292 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

