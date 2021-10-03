Close Brothers Group plc Announces Dividend of $1.63 (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.6292 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

