Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

