Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,992. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

