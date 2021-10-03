Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 412 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.79 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

