Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $4,000,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $36,265,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $467,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

