Citigroup Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.39.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.82 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market cap of C$16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.67.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

