Citigroup Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.39.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.82 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market cap of C$16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

