Citigroup Upgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

