Citigroup Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

