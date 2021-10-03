Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $240.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

