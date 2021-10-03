Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 11,292.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,986,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

