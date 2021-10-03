Citigroup Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 189.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.