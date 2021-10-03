Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $544,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

