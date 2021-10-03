Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

