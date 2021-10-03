Citigroup Inc. Acquires 53,854 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,805,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 576,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MNSO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

