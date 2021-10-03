Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $29.30 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $29.30 million and $194,661.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,714.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

