Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,133 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cimpress worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cimpress by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

