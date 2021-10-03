Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CI opened at $202.60 on Friday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

