CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $488.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $336.60 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

