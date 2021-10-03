CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.56 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.