CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $123,175,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 44.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,545,000 after purchasing an additional 740,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

