CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 9,515 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $106.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

