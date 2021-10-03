CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,799 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 284.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

