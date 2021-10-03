CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,619 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $355.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $192.54 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

