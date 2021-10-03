Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $430,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

