China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.