China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. China Gas has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Get China Gas alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.7715 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.