ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $57,865.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.01 or 1.00075798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.00602270 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.