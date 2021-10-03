ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $802.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. ChampionX posted sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.64 on Friday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.07 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.