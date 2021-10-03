CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 36378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

