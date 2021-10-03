CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.28.

CX stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

