Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50. 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

