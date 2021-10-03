C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.76

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.76 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.99). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 1,159,351 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.08. The firm has a market cap of £927.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

