Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Up 2.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,123,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,888,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.