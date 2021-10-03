Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Up 2.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,123,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,888,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 4.52%.
About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
