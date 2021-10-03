Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $426.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,710. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

