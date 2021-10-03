CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

