Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) versus Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capricor Therapeutics and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.27%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Aileron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 294.83 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -4.51 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.16 million ($0.61) -1.74

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, meaning that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -63.63% -55.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard College; and Umicore Precious Metals Chemistry USA, LLC. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.